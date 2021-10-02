Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.72

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.72 and traded as high as $2.77. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 77,310 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 million, a PE ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.58 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 289,956 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 135,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 89,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 39,897 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.