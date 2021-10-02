Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,434 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,478 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at $69,636,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at $16,267,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 628.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 402,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at $8,549,000.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBBY opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBBY. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

