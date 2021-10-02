Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

BBBY opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,088,000 after purchasing an additional 66,740 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 93,518.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 29,926 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 73,940 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

