Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$1.100 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

BBBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.93.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

