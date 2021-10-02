Benchmark Increases Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $277.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $270.00 to $277.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.34.

NYSE:BABA opened at $144.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

