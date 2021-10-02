Binance USD (BUSD) Hits Market Cap of $13.01 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $13.01 billion and $6.50 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00054541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00114444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00225289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00041420 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 13,013,867,737 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

