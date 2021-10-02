BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). BioLineRx posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioLineRx.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

BLRX stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $131.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. BioLineRx has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 115.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

See Also: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLineRx (BLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.