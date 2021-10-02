BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.46.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $254.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $71.16 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

