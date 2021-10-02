Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to “Buy”

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has C$9.25 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.20.

BIREF stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $157.64 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0159 per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

