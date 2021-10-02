Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the August 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Bird Construction stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.23.

BIRDF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

