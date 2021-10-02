Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.91. Black Hills has a one year low of $53.11 and a one year high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Black Hills by 36.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

