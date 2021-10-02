Blackcrane Capital LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Blackcrane Capital LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 4.3% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Blackcrane Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.20. 20,176,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,871,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $391.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.34.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

