BlackRock Inc. Has $436.35 Million Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,762,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Terreno Realty worth $436,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 12.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRNO opened at $63.95 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

