BlackRock Inc. Has $444.37 Million Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,148,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162,829 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Spire worth $444,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Spire by 16.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after purchasing an additional 233,257 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Spire by 3.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,129,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,478,000 after purchasing an additional 35,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Spire by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,443,000 after buying an additional 57,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,021,000 after buying an additional 60,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Spire by 3,467.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after buying an additional 513,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SR. Mizuho upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

NYSE:SR opened at $62.09 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.53.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

