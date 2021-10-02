BlackRock Inc. Has $461.32 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.37% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $461,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 115,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO opened at $50.77 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71.

