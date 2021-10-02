BlackRock Inc. Has $471.82 Million Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,989,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,360 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Quaker Chemical worth $471,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 443.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,299,000 after acquiring an additional 134,896 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 58.0% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 109,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after acquiring an additional 40,227 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $365,153,000 after acquiring an additional 33,799 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,772,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 19.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 169,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $242.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $176.65 and a 12 month high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $435.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

