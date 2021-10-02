BlackRock Inc. Sells 115,625 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,683,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.40% of Installed Building Products worth $450,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,985,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,124,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $114,657,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 11.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,487,000 after purchasing an additional 89,391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 311,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,401 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Installed Building Products news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $106.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.99 and its 200 day moving average is $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. Analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

