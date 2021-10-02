BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,485,955 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,003,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,485,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $457,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.25 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXTA. Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.