BlackRock Inc. Sells 484,197 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,963,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 484,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.41% of Flowserve worth $442,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Flowserve by 113.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 288,217 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

FLS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

