BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 62,626 shares.The stock last traded at $13.90 and had previously closed at $13.81.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $470,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 355,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

