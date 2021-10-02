BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 62,626 shares.The stock last traded at $13.90 and had previously closed at $13.81.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
