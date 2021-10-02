BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Up 147.5% in September

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 147.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE BST opened at $52.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.61. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.16.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.
