BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Up 147.5% in September

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 147.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE BST opened at $52.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.61. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.16.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.