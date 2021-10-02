Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,083 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 325.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

RHI stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

