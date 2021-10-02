Blair William & Co. IL Buys 8,222 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 30.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,073,000 after buying an additional 2,745,792 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 111.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,601 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 36.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth approximately $141,619,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 51.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LESL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

