Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BURL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

BURL stock opened at $284.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.96. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.99 and a 1 year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.