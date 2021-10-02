Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,370 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,011.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 77,120 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 80,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after acquiring an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 65,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 81,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

