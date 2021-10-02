Blair William & Co. IL Sells 41,816 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,881 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 41,816 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lyft were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lyft by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 156,320 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 205,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Lyft by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,382,188 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,830 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in Lyft by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 38,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $38,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYFT opened at $55.48 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The company had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.24 million. Analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.