Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Trading Up 0.8%

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.52 and last traded at $27.52. Approximately 1,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.56% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

