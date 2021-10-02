BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLSFY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut BlueScope Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA raised BlueScope Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

BLSFY stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. BlueScope Steel has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $90.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.1441 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

