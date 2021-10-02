BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 967 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.74. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

