BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Celsius were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Celsius by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Celsius by 6.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 17.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Celsius in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $94.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day moving average is $67.40. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $101.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 672.79 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

