BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,923 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Belden were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Belden by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

BDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDC stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

