BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Takes Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,764 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,272 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,142,000. Invst LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 113.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.27.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.99.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

