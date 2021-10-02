BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 151.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 48,558 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 56,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 38,895 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $846,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $18,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

IBOC opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.27. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 38.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.