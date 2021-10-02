BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,785 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,746,000 after purchasing an additional 322,358 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 952,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,965,000 after purchasing an additional 102,732 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 108,331 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $72.46 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.64 million. Research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.