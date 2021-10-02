BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.36% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

