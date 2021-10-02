Boenning Scattergood Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBSI. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $34.67 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.42.

UBSI opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 102.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after buying an additional 1,660,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,157,000 after purchasing an additional 656,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after purchasing an additional 315,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,590,000 after purchasing an additional 224,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 207,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

