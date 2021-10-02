BoringDAO (BOR) Price Down 33.7% This Week

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $96.32 or 0.00202685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $10.63 million and approximately $4,902.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.14 or 0.00240177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00113002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013134 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,387 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

