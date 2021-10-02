Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in September

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
BHAGF opened at $249.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.00 and its 200-day moving average is $235.46. Bossard has a 52-week low of $249.00 and a 52-week high of $249.00.
Bossard Company Profile
