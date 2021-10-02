Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Boston Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded up $3.47 on Friday, hitting $111.82. The stock had a trading volume of 562,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,020. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.47.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.63.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.