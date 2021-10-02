BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) versus STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Head to Head Comparison

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrainsWay and STRATA Skin Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $22.06 million 6.14 -$5.39 million ($0.24) -34.29 STRATA Skin Sciences $23.09 million 2.78 -$4.41 million ($0.13) -14.54

STRATA Skin Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than BrainsWay. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STRATA Skin Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BrainsWay and STRATA Skin Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 0 4 0 3.00 STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

BrainsWay currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.11%. STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.73%. Given BrainsWay’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -23.04% -15.05% -11.03% STRATA Skin Sciences -11.88% -19.90% -10.97%

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats BrainsWay on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The Dermatology Recurring Procedures segment derives its revenues from the usage of its equipment by dermatologists to perform XTRAC procedures. The Dermatology Procedures Equipment segment generates revenues from the sale of equipment, such as lasers and lamp products. The company was founded by Dina Gutkowicz-Krusin in December 1989 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.

