Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Short Interest Update

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,300 shares, an increase of 171,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,228,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brilliance China Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of BCAUY opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. Brilliance China Automotive has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

