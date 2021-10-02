Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.00

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 320046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

