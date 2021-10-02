Brokerages Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to announce $70.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.59 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $67.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $283.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.03 billion to $284.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $295.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $293.25 billion to $297.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,888,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,429. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

