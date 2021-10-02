Brokerages Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Announce $2.00 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. Monolithic Power Systems also reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.56.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $483.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $271.73 and a twelve month high of $521.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total value of $916,232.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,938,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,429,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,401 shares of company stock valued at $32,305,669. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

