Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to post sales of $151.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.39 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $112.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $601.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.97 million to $632.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $657.68 million, with estimates ranging from $584.90 million to $729.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.15.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.