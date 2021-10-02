Brokerages Expect CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. CSI Compressco posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.80. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 20.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth $29,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

