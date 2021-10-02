Brokerages Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to post sales of $22.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.22 million and the lowest is $16.70 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $22.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year sales of $87.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $100.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $96.90 million, with estimates ranging from $68.10 million to $129.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HASI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HASI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,148,000 after acquiring an additional 972,528 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,725,000 after buying an additional 757,399 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 940,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,792,000 after buying an additional 539,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,494,000 after buying an additional 424,333 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,363,000 after buying an additional 382,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HASI traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 530,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,724. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.