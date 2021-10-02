Brokerages Expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Brokerages forecast that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. ICF International reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $392.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,903,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,807,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,213,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after buying an additional 26,677 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 18,848 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICFI stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.67. 98,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,194. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICF International has a twelve month low of $60.02 and a twelve month high of $102.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

