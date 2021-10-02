Brokerages Expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Livent reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Shares of LTHM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.71. 4,028,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,619. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

