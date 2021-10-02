Brokerages Expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will report sales of $181.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.21 million. Quidel posted sales of $476.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $950.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $933.80 million to $969.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $677.07 million, with estimates ranging from $650.85 million to $706.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QDEL. Raymond James raised their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quidel by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quidel by 13.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the first quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 55.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,276,000 after buying an additional 117,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quidel stock traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.33. 597,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,199. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. Quidel has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $288.70.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

